INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading Up 12.5%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) shares rose 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 516,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 476,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.
INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.12 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 3.01.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.
About INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
