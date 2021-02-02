INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading Up 12.5%

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) shares rose 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 516,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 476,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

INMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.12 million, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,578,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

