Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 455,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Innospec by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,380,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,210,000 after buying an additional 91,785 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.86. 74,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. Innospec has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IOSP shares. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.