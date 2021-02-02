Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 455,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Innospec by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,380,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,210,000 after buying an additional 91,785 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innospec stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.86. 74,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. Innospec has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.34.
Several analysts have commented on IOSP shares. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
