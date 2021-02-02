Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Up 0.8%

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 8,246 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.