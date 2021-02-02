Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Trading Up 0.4%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 5,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.