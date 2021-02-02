Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.11

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $9.27. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 30,086 shares trading hands.

INO.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$298.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.