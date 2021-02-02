Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 1,877,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.2 days.
Shares of IPXHF stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. Inpex has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.10.
Inpex Company Profile
