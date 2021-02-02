Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 1,877,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.2 days.

Shares of IPXHF stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. Inpex has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

