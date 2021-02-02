Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.71

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and traded as low as $5.60. Inpex shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 10,944 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, Asia, Oceania, Europe, NIS countries, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

