Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

Input Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INPCF)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

