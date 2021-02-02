Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Trading 20.4% Higher

Inscape Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) shares rose 20.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51.

About Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF)

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

