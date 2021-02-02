Insider Buying: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARAY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,602. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $452.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accuray by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 576,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 543,073 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 268,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 224,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 176,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.