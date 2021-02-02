Insider Buying: Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Insider Acquires 38,156 Shares of Stock

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) insider Harry Rein purchased 38,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £10,683.68 ($13,958.30).

Shares of LON:ALM opened at GBX 27.94 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Allied Minds plc has a 52-week low of GBX 19.28 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The stock has a market cap of £67.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.79.

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

