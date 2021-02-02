Insider Buying: Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Insider Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) insider William Simon O’Regan acquired 6,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

IPX opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 781.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 580.72. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a one year low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 888 ($11.60). The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

