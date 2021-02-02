Insider Buying: Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Buys 1,400 Shares of Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
RBNC traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,552. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on RBNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $628,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Reliant Bancorp
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.
