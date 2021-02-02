Insider Buying: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

