Insider Buying: Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) Director William Pridgen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 727,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,107.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Pridgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, William Pridgen acquired 1,500 shares of Virios Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $17,970.00.

Shares of VIRI opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Virios Therapeutics, LLC has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29.

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

