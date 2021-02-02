Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $844,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

