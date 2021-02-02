Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 639 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $11,668.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. 108,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,797. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

