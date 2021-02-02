Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells 13,627 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $700,700.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,439,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 366,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,523. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

