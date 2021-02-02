Insider Selling: Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 376,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82,436 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 201,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 133,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.