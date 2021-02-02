Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 20,523 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EW opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,534 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 969,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,543,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,005,000 after purchasing an additional 694,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

