Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells 14,733 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,779,330.96.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $10.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,498. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $176.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.90.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.58.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

