Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 441 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $24,784.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 2.56.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Impinj by 457.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

