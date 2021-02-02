Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $509,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. 356,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

