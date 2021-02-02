Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $347,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,440,285.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total value of $351,025.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.22, for a total value of $344,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total value of $340,450.00.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $277.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.30. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $323,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

