Insider Selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total value of C$16,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,410.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.79. 2,788,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,352. The firm has a market cap of C$402.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.19. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.28.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.0202703 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

