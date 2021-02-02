Insider Selling: PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells 2,047 Shares of Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,976,000 after buying an additional 141,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

