Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $30,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $428,198.25.

Shares of PING traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.43, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PING shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

