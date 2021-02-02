Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells 163 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $11,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, John J. Fry sold 153 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $6,751.89.

On Tuesday, December 1st, John J. Fry sold 141 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $6,168.75.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.62. 416,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.50. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

