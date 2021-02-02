Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO Sells 7,183 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NOW stock traded up $24.95 on Tuesday, reaching $583.51. 2,162,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $588.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

