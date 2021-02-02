Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells 3,798 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total transaction of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $710,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $24.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $583.51. 2,162,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $588.82. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $537.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

