Insider Selling: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells 1,057 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director David S. Haddad, Jr. sold 1,057 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $35,293.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at $57,397.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SFBC traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sound Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 289,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $656,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 120,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

