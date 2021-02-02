Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Sells 112,500 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.