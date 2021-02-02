Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells 23,733 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TXN opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

