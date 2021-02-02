Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells 54,447 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total transaction of $38,097,061.86.
- On Wednesday, January 13th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00.
- On Thursday, December 24th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88.
The Trade Desk stock opened at $793.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $831.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $646.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.65, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $628.42.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
