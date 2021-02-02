Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells 1,076 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,076 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $23,747.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,810.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Mark Schoenberg sold 100 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,212.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Mark Schoenberg sold 662 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $13,140.70.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $458.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 143.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

URGN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.