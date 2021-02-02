Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $3,654.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,477,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

