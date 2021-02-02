Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading 11.4% Higher

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.70. 1,280,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 921,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.43.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,004 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 29.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

