Insureum Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Insureum has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $311,859.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00828340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.40 or 0.04989212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.