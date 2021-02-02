INT Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, INT has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $769,121.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00843580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00047428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.95 or 0.04642676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

