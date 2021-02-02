INT Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. INT has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $909,888.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00824289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.01 or 0.04632251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00036009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014993 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

