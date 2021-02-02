Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intel by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after acquiring an additional 968,402 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.