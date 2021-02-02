Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.