Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.23

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $10.41. Interface shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 266,665 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.
The firm has a market cap of $607.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Interface by 24.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Interface by 349.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 379,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
