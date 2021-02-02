Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.23

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $10.41. Interface shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 266,665 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

The firm has a market cap of $607.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Interface by 24.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Interface by 349.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 379,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the third quarter worth about $232,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

