International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $798.07

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $798.07 and traded as high as $824.00. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) shares last traded at $812.00, with a volume of 41,740 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 833.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 798.07. The stock has a market cap of £311.58 million and a PE ratio of -17.54.

Get International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s payout ratio is currently -0.54%.

In related news, insider Jim Horsburgh purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.