International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $40,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

