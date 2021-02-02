International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI) Shares Down 20%

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) (CVE:IMI)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,946,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 566,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.73.

International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMI)

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) Property consisting of 3,943 contiguous acres located in southwest Nevada.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Millennium Mining Corp. (IMI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.