Internet of People (IOP) Trading 59.4% Lower This Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 48% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $260,214.84 and approximately $14.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 59.4% lower against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00038422 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

