Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $0.56. Intu Properties shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 165,598,938 shares.

The company has a market cap of £24.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93.

About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

