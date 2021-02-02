Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $373.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $398.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

