INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Shares of INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.52. INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 17,916 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$73.60 million and a PE ratio of -10.21.

INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that INV Metals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About INV Metals Inc. (INV.TO) (TSE:INV)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

